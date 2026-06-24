Rheinmetall hopes hit: Germany set to scrap F126 frigate plans

Germany is planning to scrap a multi-billion-euro project to build F126 frigates that is lagging behind schedule, the Financial Times reported, BTA reported.

This could be a blow to Rheinmetall's hopes of securing the big contract, Reuters reported.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and other officials have informed German industry officials and lawmakers of their intention to scrap plans to build six F126 frigates, the newspaper said. the newspaper.

The country intends to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead from rival warship manufacturer TKMS.

The German Defense Ministry and Rheinmetall did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.

Rheinmetall was on track to sign a contract to take over the F126 frigate program from Dutch shipbuilder Damen in the second quarter, the German defense giant's chief executive Armin Paperger said last month. The F126 frigates are capable of engaging targets above and below the water.