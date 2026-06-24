Washington vs. Rome: Italy allowed 500 US military aircraft to take off from its territory

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said that Italy allowed 500 US military aircraft to take off from US bases on its territory during the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, provoking a political backlash in the country, writes "Politico".

In an interview with Fox News, broadcast late Tuesday before his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Rutte pointed out that European allies have provided bases in support of Operation "Epic Fury".

"Country after country, ally after ally... have provided their bases... That means thousands, between 4,000 and 5,000... planes taking off from European bases to support "Epic Fury", he said.

Rutte added: "Europe is a platform for the United States to project power."

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has so far maintained that Italian air bases can only be used for logistical and technical flights under the bilateral agreement regulating the presence of US military bases in the country.

Rutte's statements were sharply criticized by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. "Only flights in accordance with the Treaties; Rutte's message is completely wrong", said a ministry statement quoted by Il Sole 24 Ore.

The opposition also demanded explanations. "Meloni deceived the Italian people and parliament", said Green MP Angelo Bonelli. "Meloni must immediately clarify what happened and report to parliament."

Rutte also praised Romania, noting that Bucharest airport had restricted commercial traffic due to the need for additional capacity for military tanker operations. He described the financial contribution from European NATO members as "enormous" and "shocking", without giving specific figures.

Commenting on the conflict with Iran, Rutte said: "I think the President [Trump], as far as Iran is concerned, did exactly what he had to do. I also think he is right to pursue this deal."

Rutte's comments come amid accusations by US President Donald Trump that European allies have not supported the United States during its confrontation with Iran.

Trump said at the White House that the US has spent huge sums of money over the years to help defend Europe, but that key allies have not stood by Washington when it sought support during the conflict with Iran.

He specifically named the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, saying: "We asked them to come, and they were not there for us." Trump did not give details of the support the US had sought.

At the same time, the US administration is considering withdrawing some of its troops from Europe as part of a plan for greater European responsibility for its own security.