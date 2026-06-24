Chancellor Merz: Ukraine remains strong and European support too

Ukraine remains strong and European support too. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a meeting with the leaders of the European E-5 group, including Germany, Great Britain, France, Poland and Italy, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

"The Federal Government of Germany proposes that, as European allies in NATO, we make a strong financial commitment to Kiev. The strong message addressed to Russia is this: Ukraine remains strong, Europe's support does not weaken“, Merz said.

The meeting is attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and the heads of government of Italy, Britain and Poland.

The NATO Secretary General also joined the meeting via videoconference.

Merz also said that during the G7 summit in Evian last week, US President Donald Trump changed his position on Ukraine, the change being in favor of Kiev, with the Western camp once again uniting against the Kremlin.

“We are more united than ever on the transatlantic plane and we hope that Moscow will draw its conclusions“, Merz said. "It is time to start peace talks," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that the positions of Europeans and Americans on Ukraine had converged again.

"For the first time in 18 months, we, the members of the G7, have signed a text and the Americans, together with us, have said that they support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Macron stressed.

He called for this unity to be consolidated during the NATO summit in July.