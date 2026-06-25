Trump requests $87.6 billion in emergency funding from Congress, mainly for the war with Iran

The administration of US President Donald Trump has officially sent the US Congress a request for an additional emergency budget in the amount of $87.6 billion. Most of the huge amount is intended to cover the urgent costs of the military campaign against Iran, world agencies report.

Where will the money go?

According to the official document published on the White House website, the funds are distributed among the following key items:

$67.15 billion for the army – this is the lion's share of funding directed to Pentagon operations. Of this, $21 billion is earmarked directly for purchasing ammunition, strengthening the American industrial base, and rebuilding the depleted arsenal.

– this is the lion's share of funding directed to Pentagon operations. Of this, $21 billion is earmarked directly for purchasing ammunition, strengthening the American industrial base, and rebuilding the depleted arsenal. $11.1 billion for American farmers – an amount strategically added to the package to win the support of congressmen from farm states.

– an amount strategically added to the package to win the support of congressmen from farm states. $1.4 billion to fight Ebola – to contain the epidemic in Central Africa (including DR Congo and Uganda), of which $800 million for international humanitarian assistance and $500 million for global health security.

– to contain the epidemic in Central Africa (including DR Congo and Uganda), of which $800 million for international humanitarian assistance and $500 million for global health security. $1 billion for the “Penn Station” in New York – an infrastructure project aimed at attracting votes from key Democrats in New York State.

– an infrastructure project aimed at attracting votes from key Democrats in New York State. $1 billion for pensions – to help cut pensions for workers at General Motors' former Delphi auto parts division.

A sharp political clash on Capitol Hill

The timing of the budget request is not coincidental. It arrived in Congress just hours after the U.S. Senate passed a resolution compelling Trump to end military action against Tehran. Four senators from his own Republican Party voted with Democrats, infuriating Trump and leading to open verbal clashes during a closed-door party luncheon.

Democrats reacted sharply to the billions requested. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer commented on the social network X: "We need to cut spending for the American people, not sign another blank check for Trump". Senator Patty Murray, who heads the Appropriations Committee, stated categorically that it would not be "rubber stamp for tens of billions in this catastrophic war of choice".

A tough fight ahead

With Republicans holding an extremely thin majority in both houses of Congress, the emergency budget will also need support from Democrats to pass. The vote is shaping up to be a tough test for the administration, especially with the upcoming midterm elections in November, given the low popularity of the Iran conflict among American voters.