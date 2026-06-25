12 years in a nightmare: French woman and her 5 children held captive by her husband in Pakistan rescued

Pakistani police carried out a successful rescue operation in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the BBC reported.
Law enforcement authorities have freed the 54-year-old French woman Sylvie Yasmina and her five children. They were forcibly isolated and subjected to constant physical and mental abuse by her husband.
Key facts of the case:
- Conditions of captivity: The family was found in a dilapidated room in a mud house in the town of Bara - a mountainous region near the border with Afghanistan. There were visible signs of injuries on their bodies and faces.
- Backstory: Sylvie Yasmina met her husband Ahmad Khan in Australia, where he was residing illegally. They married in 2003, and in 2014 they moved to Pakistan with their two older children. From that moment on, the woman was completely deprived of contact with the outside world.
- Children without education: The three younger children were born in Pakistan. None of the five children have ever attended school or been enrolled in the education system.
- Escape and Rescue: The captivity ends after one of the sons manages to secretly escape from the house and reach the local police station, where he files a report.
- Current status: The perpetrator has been arrested and an investigation is underway. The woman and her children have been placed in a secure shelter in the city of Peshawar. They have expressed a firm desire to return to France. Pakistani authorities are already coordinating with the French embassy for their repatriation.