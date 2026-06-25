The Pentagon is investing nearly $1 billion to modernize the "Doomsday" aircraft

The US Department of Defense has officially awarded a large-scale contract worth $984.3 million to Boeing Corporation for a deep modernization of the fleet of specialized E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, Defense News and Janes Defense reported.

The machines, better known in the public domain as the "Doomsday planes," serve as mobile air command posts for the US President, the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the event of nuclear war or global catastrophe.

According to the official Pentagon announcement, the contract provides for the integration of completely new technologies for mission control, software updates and modification of global communication systems. The work will be performed at Boeing's Oklahoma City facility and is expected to be fully completed by May 31, 2032.

Why is the upgrade critical now?

The current fleet of four E-4B aircraft is based on heavily modified Boeing 747-200 passenger airframes that have been in service since the 1970s. The aircraft are aging both physically and mentally, making their maintenance extremely expensive and difficult.

This upgrade is a temporary but vital step:

Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Protection : The aircraft are designed to withstand heat waves and electromagnetic disruptions following a nuclear explosion. The upgrade will ensure that their analog and digital protection remains invulnerable to modern electronic warfare systems.

: The aircraft are designed to withstand heat waves and electromagnetic disruptions following a nuclear explosion. The upgrade will ensure that their analog and digital protection remains invulnerable to modern electronic warfare systems. Constant Contact : Through new satellite and very low frequency (VLF) communication systems, military command will be able to manage the American nuclear arsenal (submarines, bombers and intercontinental missile silos) from anywhere on the planet.

: Through new satellite and very low frequency (VLF) communication systems, military command will be able to manage the American nuclear arsenal (submarines, bombers and intercontinental missile silos) from anywhere on the planet. Bridge to the Next Generation: This investment will keep the fleet fully combat-ready while the U.S. Air Force develops the project in parallel Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC). In the spring of 2024, Sierra Nevada Corp (SNC) won a $13 billion contract to develop an all-new successor to the “Doomsday“, but the first finished machines will not enter service until the beginning of the next decade.

At least one aircraft is always on 24-hour standby

The E-4B Nightwatch specification requires at least one of the four aircraft to be fully operational and ready to take off from American soil 24/7, accompanying the president on his overseas trips. The aircraft can stay in the air for days thanks to the ability to refuel in flight, and its huge fuselage is equipped with filters against radioactive dust and special thermal dome protection.

With the new financial injection of nearly a billion dollars, the United States is sending a clear signal to its global rivals that it is modernizing and maintaining its strategic deterrence mechanisms in an era of heightened geopolitical tension.