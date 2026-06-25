Ukrainian drones have turned Crimea into a war zone. With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a sense of normal life, writes The Economist, in the publication on how the annexed peninsula is turning into a disaster for Russia.

The attacks include, in particular, military units, railway stations, as well as power plants and other infrastructure.

The exception is Yalta - the city is protected by mountains and, as the publication notes, there are no military facilities. The rest of Crimea has become a war zone.

As Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov has stated, "judging by everything, in the very near future Crimea will become an island".

The attacks on Crimea are of particular importance, the publication notes. The peninsula serves Moscow as a bridgehead and a supply base for the army. It also has great emotional significance. The conquest of this territory in 2014 has become a triumphant moment for Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions.

Currently, people in Crimea are left not only without gasoline and electricity, but also without faith that the authorities are capable of solving the problems. Residents feel vulnerable.

According to one local resident, "people no longer see any prospects for the future". It also reports that those with financial means are trying to buy real estate in Russia and move their families there.

However, while the Ukrainian attacks have undermined residents' confidence in the ability of the Russian military to protect them, there is no indication that they have shaken their loyalty to Russia, the publication notes.

The publication also notes that the peninsula is not the only place where discontent with the war is gaining momentum. Members of Russia's ruling elite increasingly see it as a dead end.

In conclusion, the publication writes that fatigue now prevails in the annexed Crimea and throughout Russia. Even the country's supporters see no point in the war.