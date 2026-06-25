Volodymyr Zelensky: I approved a 40-day campaign to put pressure on Russia to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved a 40-day influence operation proposed by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) aimed at putting pressure on Russia to end the war, Ukrinform and Reuters reported, citing Zelensky's posts on Facebook and Telegram, BTA reports.

The President of Ukraine received a report from the acting head of the SSU, Major General Yevgeny Khmara, on the implementation of Ukraine's strategy for "sanctions with a long-term effect", "sanctions with a medium-term effect" and the combat achievements of the "Alpha" special operations center of the Security Service of Ukraine on the battlefield.

"I approved a 40-day operation of the SSU to exert influence on the aggressor state in order to put pressure on it to end the war," Zelensky stressed.

"It is important to note that for several months in a row the Security Service of Ukraine has demonstrated the highest efficiency in defending Ukrainian positions at the front through the use of various types of drones. The "Alpha" Special Operations Center leads in the number of neutralized military personnel and units of the occupier's equipment," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also discussed with Major General Khmara the challenges facing Ukraine's internal security.

For months, Ukraine has been carrying out a series of strikes with medium and long-range weapons against targets in Russia or in Russian-controlled territories, mainly targeting the oil industry.

Ukraine will receive another $3.39 billion in aid from the World Bank, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko announced today during the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference, where she met with World Bank President Ajay Banga, DPA reported.

Of this amount, $2.35 billion will be provided as grants to stabilize Ukraine and its economy. Another $1.04 billion will be provided to Kiev in the form of a loan specifically for economic development, with guarantees from Britain and Japan.

No further details were given on when exactly these funds will be disbursed.

Ukraine relies heavily on foreign aid as it tries to repel a full-scale Russian invasion that began in February 2022, DPA notes.

The Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine is being hosted by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Ukrainian counterpart Yulia Sviridenko.

The meeting in Gdansk, Poland, is attended by the EU, the Group of Seven, the World Bank and other institutions, as well as numerous company representatives.