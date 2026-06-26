Massive airstrike over Ukraine: Explosions in a number of cities, ballistic missiles and drones attack the country

On the night of June 26, Russia launched another massive and combined airstrike against Ukraine, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and heads of regional military administrations announced.

At 03:40 in the morning, an air alert was declared in over 10 regions of the country, and the Ukrainian Air Force reported the simultaneous launch of ballistic missiles and the overflight of several waves of kamikaze attack drones “Shahed“.

Explosions and missile strikes in the central and northeastern regions

The most serious dynamics are in the Poltava region, where a series of powerful explosions shook the cities of Poltava and Kremenchuk. According to official reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, ballistic missiles were fired at Kremenchuk from a northeastern direction.

At the same time, the city of Sumy is also under heavy fire. Local sources report a series of detonations, with strikes mainly targeting infrastructure and logistics facilities. The authorities at Kharkov also reported explosions within the city as a result of the combined attack.

Civilian casualties and damage in Zaporizhia and Kiev

As of this time, there are already data on casualties and material damage:

Zaporozhye: Local authorities reported that a residential building was hit by Russian shelling in the middle of the night, injuring at least one civilian and causing serious damage.

Local authorities reported that a residential building was hit by Russian shelling in the middle of the night, injuring at least one civilian and causing serious damage. Kyiv: In the capital and Kyiv region, air raid sirens were activated again due to an imminent threat of a ballistic strike. This comes just hours after the attack late the previous day, in which missile debris fell in the Darnytsia region and injured two people.

Current situation on the air front

Ukrainian air defense (ADF) is actively working to intercept drones entering from the north, south and east. According to current radar data, as of 03:40, the following main courses of the drones are being tracked:

In Zhytomyr Oblast with an enhanced course to the city of Korosten.

with an enhanced course to the city of Korosten. In Chernihiv Oblast in the direction of Nezhin and Kyiv Oblast.

in the direction of Nezhin and Kyiv Oblast. InKharkov regionkm Lozovaya and Chuguev.

Head of the military administration in Zhitomirsk, Vinitsk, Chernigovsk, Cherkassk, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions, recruit the population and do not ignore the signal for danger and remain in the ukritiyat until the alarm is canceled.