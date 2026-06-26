Fire on US warship injures seven sailors

The US battleship USS Indianapolis (LCS-17) was damaged in a fire that broke out on June 24, the US Naval Institute (USNI) reported. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time while the vessel was docked at Naval Base Mayport, Florida [news.usni.org].

Quick response and minor injuries

Lightning intervention : The ship's crew and the base's fire department localized and extinguished the fire extremely quickly.

: The ship's crew and the base's fire department localized and extinguished the fire extremely quickly. The balance sheet: Seven sailors inhaled smoke and were examined in hospital. They were all discharged that afternoon and returned to duty [navytimes.com].

Minimal damage: The Atlantic Fleet Command confirmed that there was no serious structural damage. An official investigation into the cause is now underway [navytimes.com].

The ship's path to war

Although some media outlets initially called it a destroyer, the USS Indianapolis is a modern littoral combat ship of the Freedom class, commissioned in 2019. The ship has significant combat experience – In 2024, he actively participated in operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea, where he successfully repelled massive drone and missile attacks.

The incident comes at a time when the Pentagon is under increased pressure to improve fire safety after a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report reported more than 15 major fires on US warships in recent years.