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Fire on US warship injures seven sailors

Fire on US warship injures seven sailors

The fire aboard the USS Indianapolis in Florida was quickly contained, damage is minimal

Jun 26, 2026 05:17 61

Fire on US warship injures seven sailors - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The US battleship USS Indianapolis (LCS-17) was damaged in a fire that broke out on June 24, the US Naval Institute (USNI) reported. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time while the vessel was docked at Naval Base Mayport, Florida [news.usni.org].

Quick response and minor injuries

  • Lightning intervention: The ship's crew and the base's fire department localized and extinguished the fire extremely quickly.
  • The balance sheet: Seven sailors inhaled smoke and were examined in hospital. They were all discharged that afternoon and returned to duty [navytimes.com].
  • Minimal damage: The Atlantic Fleet Command confirmed that there was no serious structural damage. An official investigation into the cause is now underway [navytimes.com].

The ship's path to war

Although some media outlets initially called it a destroyer, the USS Indianapolis is a modern littoral combat ship of the Freedom class, commissioned in 2019. The ship has significant combat experience – In 2024, he actively participated in operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea, where he successfully repelled massive drone and missile attacks.

The incident comes at a time when the Pentagon is under increased pressure to improve fire safety after a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report reported more than 15 major fires on US warships in recent years.