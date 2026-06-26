Five killed in plane crashes in Canada and Poland

The global aviation community was rocked by two serious crashes within a matter of hours. Light aircraft accidents in Canada and Poland have killed five people and put emergency services on alert on two continents. Investigative authorities in both countries are already working to clarify the causes of the tragic incidents.
Tragedy in the Canadian taiga: Firefighting mission ends fatally
Three people died in the Northwest Territories of Canada after a specialized aircraft crashed during a mission related to controlling large-scale forest fires in the region, Global News Canada reported.
- The incident: The plane Aero Commander (Turbo Commander), coordinating the aerial firefighting efforts, disappeared from radar in a densely forested area [▲].
- Victims: Rescue teams that reached the difficult terrain west of Fort Simpson confirmed that there were no survivors among the three crew members on board [▲].
- The context: The area is under extreme pressure from the fire element, and the thick smoke and complex weather conditions further complicate low-altitude flights to fight the fires.
Fiery inferno near Warsaw: Plane crashed during landing
Almost at the same time in Poland, a private flight ended in a crash and a strong fire a few meters from the runway near the capital Warsaw, RMF24 reported.
- The incident: The light single-engine plane A Cirrus SR22T was performing a final approach to land at “Babitse“ airport when it suddenly changed its standard trajectory.
- The score: The machine crashed into the ground and burst into flames. The two people on board died at the scene.
- On the ground: Parts of the debris hit a passing citizen on the ground, who was hospitalized with injuries. The Polish State Commission for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents (PKBWL) has taken over the case, examining versions of a technical malfunction or pilot error in the critical phase of the flight.