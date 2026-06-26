The European Commission proposes to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2028.

The European Commission has proposed to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in the European Union by another year - until March 4, 2028. If the Council of the European Union does not object, millions of Ukrainian citizens will continue to enjoy the right to access the labor market, healthcare and education in the member states, BTA reports.

According to the European Commission, nearly 4.4 million Ukrainians who left their country because of the war are currently under temporary protection in the EU, with their number increasing slightly since 2024.

The Commission specifies that temporary protection is not, as a rule, granted to newly arrived Ukrainian citizens who have not received permission from the Ukrainian authorities to leave the country due to their military obligations.

In parallel with the proposal, the EC will develop a program for the voluntary return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland. Those wishing to return are expected to receive support in finding work, housing and access to education in Ukraine.

The announcement also states that if the situation in Ukraine improves and allows for the safe and gradual return of displaced people, the European Commission may propose ending the temporary protection regime before March 4, 2028.

Presenting the proposal, European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said that the changes related to Ukrainian citizens subject to military service were proposed at the request of Kiev. He stressed that there will be no changes for Ukrainians who are already residing in the EU and enjoying temporary protection.

Brunner added that member states must promptly begin discussing what the status of Ukrainian refugees will be after March 2028. He recalled that Ukrainian citizens can also apply for international protection under the general procedure that applies to all foreigners.

According to current European legislation, persons seeking asylum in the EU must meet certain conditions, including lack of a safe place in their country of origin or persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political beliefs or membership of a particular social group.

Bulgaria supports the common European policy of providing temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens who have fled the war. As a member state of the European Union, the country applies the temporary protection mechanism, which provides access to the labor market, health services and education.