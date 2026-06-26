Under Ukrainian blockade! State of emergency declared in Crimea

A state of emergency has been declared in Crimea after local authorities made a decision in coordination with the leadership of Sevastopol, Sergei Aksyonov, head of the peninsula annexed by Russia, announced, quoted by the BBC.

According to him, the emergency regime was introduced in order to allow for "the most effective resolution of problems" in organizing "the stable functioning of all spheres".

The measure comes against the backdrop of a deepening fuel crisis that began in early summer and has worsened in recent days due to power outages across the peninsula, including in Sevastopol. Local authorities say the disruptions are the result of Ukrainian drone attacks.

On Sunday, authorities in annexed Crimea announced that gasoline and diesel fuel would be sold at gas stations only for government vehicles, further restricting civilian access to fuel.

The transport situation also remains difficult, with trains from Russia no longer running to Crimea, with their final stop in Kerch.

Meanwhile, children's summer camps on the peninsula have been suspended until September, with local authorities giving no further deadline for their resumption.