Russia and Ukraine exchange 160 prisoners of war

Ukraine and Russia today carried out another exchange of prisoners of war, in which each side handed over 160 people to the other, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse and Reuters, BTA reports.

„One hundred and sixty Russian servicemen were repatriated from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 160 prisoners of war were handed over by the Ukrainian armed forces“, the ministry said in a statement.

The exchange of prisoners of war is one of the last areas of cooperation between Russia and Ukraine and is the only real result of the negotiations between the two countries, AFP notes.