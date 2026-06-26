Tehran: Without coordination with Iran, there are no guarantees for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Any parallel routes or decision-making mechanisms that ignore Iran's strategic considerations will not guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This was stated by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Garibabadi, quoted by IRNA, BTA reports.

In an article in Ex, the Iranian diplomat commented on attempts to create parallel sea routes through the strait outside the joint framework administered by Iran and Oman.

"Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz cannot be guaranteed through ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes, or decisions that ignore Iran's considerations as a coastal state," he said.

Garibabadi stressed that any valid framework must be based on direct coordination with Iran and be in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He added that otherwise, all designated parallel routes will be suspended.

Iran also warned that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz must use only routes set by Tehran after a cargo ship was hit by a shell off the coast of Oman last night, DPA reported.

Routes not approved by Iran are not covered by the guarantees of safe navigation, said today in a publication in “Ex“ (X) Iranian Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA).

Any consequences arising from the use of unauthorized routes will be the sole responsibility of the shipowners, charterers and captains of the vessels, the Iranian authority responsible for the Persian Gulf, which was established last month, stressed.

Following the attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) has temporarily suspended the evacuation operation of hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of sailors through the Strait of Hormuz.

Several US media outlets, citing US officials, reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the ship, which was flying the Singapore flag. According to the “Washington Post“ the ship was hit by an Iranian drone.

The vessel was hit 14 kilometers southeast of the port town of Dahit, on the strategic Musandam Peninsula in Oman.

There has been relative calm in the Strait of Hormuz over the past week after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum aimed at ending the conflict between them, under which restrictions on shipping in the strait were lifted.

The document provides for a 60-day period of freedom of navigation while Iran and Oman discuss the future management regime of the strategic sea route, through which a significant part of the world's oil and natural gas trade passes.

Iran is pushing for the introduction of transit fees through the strait - a demand that the United States opposes.