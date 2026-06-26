Kremlin Speaks: We Received Information About This Strange Video! We Will Investigate

The Kremlin said today that it will investigate a video in which a veteran accuses Russian commanders in Ukraine of torturing and killing soldiers who do not carry out “suicide orders“, Reuters and TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

“We received information that there is such a video message, but we have not yet been able to get acquainted with it. Therefore, I cannot say anything. But, judging by your words, [the author of the video message] uses rather strange wording. "First we need to get to know him," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a reporter's question about whether the Kremlin was aware of the video, which has garnered a large number of views on social media.

The publication by veteran Alexander Lunin, in which he did not cite evidence and did not name any alleged victims or perpetrators, was viewed by 12 million people within 24 hours.

The Instagram platform is banned in Russia and is accessible only through virtual private networks, Reuters notes.

Before the video was published, most Russians had not heard of Lunin, who lives in the Voronezh region. It is unclear whether he posted the video on his own initiative or, as he suggests, represents a wider force.

In his post, Lunin claims that thousands of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are being held in pits for refusing to carry out "stupid or suicidal orders" or for refusing to hand over money to their commanders.

According to him, the soldiers were tortured and killed, and their commanders then covered up the incident by claiming that they had disappeared without a trace during the fighting.

Lunin appears in his video wearing a military uniform and many medals. He says that if he is not soon granted a personal meeting with President Vladimir Putin on live television, the army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin.