Away from Iranian missiles and drones! Pentagon considering moving military bases after Tehran strikes

The United States is considering moving some of its military facilities in the Middle East westward, including toward Israel, to reduce the risk of future attacks with Iranian missiles and drones, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the publication, Iran's retaliatory strikes after the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28 caused about $400 million in damage to the Naval Support Base in Bahrain (NSA Bahrain), the only US Navy base in the region.

The newspaper claims that the damage is greater than the Pentagon has publicly acknowledged.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 13 American service members were killed in the attacks, and hundreds were injured in strikes on U.S. military sites in the region. There were no fatalities at the Bahrain base itself, the U.S. military said. The facilities affected included the Fifth Fleet headquarters, a barracks, several warehouses and a drinking water tank, according to an analysis of satellite imagery and social media posts.

The publication points out that the $400 million estimate is based on construction costs alone. An analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warns that the real cost of damage could be significantly higher, as it does not include destroyed equipment, including satellite communications terminals worth about $20 million each.

According to U.S. officials, Washington is discussing modernizing the Bahrain base, including building underground command centers and refusing to rebuild some of the destroyed buildings. The US is also considering reducing its presence in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, with Israel as a possible destination for the transfer of forces.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has come under fire for the rising costs of the war with Iran and the rise in energy prices following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is seeking an additional $80 billion to replenish military stockpiles after the April 8 ceasefire.

Last week, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that began 60-day talks to end hostilities. Israel is not participating in the talks and has criticized the agreement, which calls for a halt to operations against "Hezbollah" without making specific concessions on Iran's nuclear program.