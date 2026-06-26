Only on paper! Russia is creating new combat formations, but cannot fill them with soldiers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Russia and the US have not reached any agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine during the Alaska summit in August 2025.

There was only a "proposal" in Anchorage, but Trump and Putin did not reach an agreement.

Ukraine’s ongoing campaign against Russian refineries is fueling inflationary trends in Russia and hampering the Kremlin’s efforts to conduct expansionary monetary policy.

This is according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The report notes that the Russian military command is likely continuing to create new formations on paper, but is still It is unclear how or whether Russia will be able to man them to the maximum number stipulated in the doctrine.

On June 25, Rubio said that there was only a "proposal" in Anchorage, but the parties did not reach an agreement during the summit. Rubio noted that the Russian proposal included, among other demands, Russian control over Donbas.

Rubio himself was part of the US diplomatic delegation in Anchorage and attended the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On June 23, Putin said that Russia would negotiate with the US solely on the basis of the alleged agreements from the Alaska summit, the existence of which Rubio denied.

Russian officials have regularly invoked the alleged "Anchorage agreements" to spread narratives about Russia's readiness to negotiate, despite the lack of public statements since the summit.

Russia's narrative strategy for the war, aimed at portraying Ukrainian fronts as crumbling, appears so far to have failed to persuade Ukraine's partners to submit to Russian demands.

US President Donald Trump and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Jeremy Levin stated on June 24 and 25 that Ukraine currently has a battlefield advantage, indicating that Russia has failed to convince the United States that Ukrainian defenses are collapsing.

Ukraine's ongoing campaign against Russian refineries is fueling broader inflationary trends in Russia and complicating the Kremlin's efforts to pursue expansionary monetary policy.

On June 24, "Bloomberg" reported, citing the Russian Federal Statistics Service, that gasoline prices in Russia rose 3% to $0.95 per liter between June 16 and 22, the largest weekly increase in at least 20 years.

Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian strikes on Russia's largest refineries have prompted Russians to panic-buy fuel, leading to shortages and rising prices.

A source familiar with the data told Bloomberg that Russian gasoline production has fallen by 15 percent since June 2025 and by 9 percent since May 2026, likely due to increased Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure.

Russian opposition publication "Verstka" reported on June 25 that widespread fuel shortages were affecting all Russian federal subjects (regions) except Ingushetia, Chechnya, Kalmykia, Chukotka, and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, although prices had risen across the country.

The Russian military command is likely continuing to create new formations on paper, but it is still unclear how or whether Russia will be able to man them to the maximum number of personnel required by the doctrine.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrsky said on June 25 that the Russian military command had "adjusted its plans" and now intends to form an unspecified number of new divisions and five new brigades in 2026.

It is unclear whether Syrsky is referring to one additional division and five new brigades, or whether he is commenting on the continued development of the formations that the Russian military command announced in 2022 as part of broader military reforms.

Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced in December 2022 that the Russian military command intends to form 17 new motorized rifle divisions, including by expanding five existing marine brigades into five divisions, and later announced that Russia intends to form these new formations between 2023 and 2026.

As part of these reforms, the Russian military command also restored the Moscow and Leningrad Military Districts from the former Western Military District.

Since December 2022, the Russian military command has formed and deployed at least 10 new Russian divisions into combat positions, although none of these nominally new formations are operating with the maximum personnel required by their doctrine.