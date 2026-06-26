Back in action! The United States has renewed sanctions against Russian oil

The US oil sanctions against Russia are back in force after the exceptions that Washington introduced for several months due to the situation with the Strait of Hormuz. This was stated today by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine Vladislav Vlasyuk to RBC-Ukraine.

''The US oil sanctions against ''Rosneft'' and ''Lukoil'' are back in force, Vlasyuk noted.

On March 12, amid the conflict with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the United States introduced temporary exemptions for Russian oil to stabilize world prices.

Then oil prices jumped sharply, as Middle Eastern countries could not export their oil through the Strait of Hormuz blocked by Iran.

From the very beginning, this step was considered temporary. But the exemptions were extended several times.

Officially, the sanctions were supposed to return on June 17, but there was no official announcement from the White House about this. At the same time, Donald Trump said that he was ''considering'' the issue.

On June 25, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Donald Trump would make a final decision on extending the exemptions based on the dynamics of prices on the global energy market.

According to S&P Global, from March 12 to June 17, Russia managed to earn an additional $2 billion from the lifting of sanctions.