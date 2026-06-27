Europe is "boiling: Hundreds of victims and red code for heat in dozens of countries VIDEO

A strong and relentless wave of extreme heat, caused by the meteorological phenomenon “Omega block“, paralyzed large parts of Western and Central Europe by June 27.

The African heat dome brought unprecedented temperatures exceeding 40°C in many places, and has already led to hundreds of deaths, power outages and serious pressure on health and transport systems.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) organization have published an extraordinary analysis, according to which the current wave is the most severe ever recorded in the studied region, and would have been “virtually impossible“ without the effect of climate change changes.

Dark statistics and human casualties

The heat has proven to be the deadliest natural hazard on the continent, Forbes reported, and the New York Times cited the following data:

France: The country is among the worst affected. More than 40 victims directly related to heat stress have been announced, and another 40 people have drowned in accidents while trying to find coolness in ponds.

The country is among the worst affected. More than 40 victims directly related to heat stress have been announced, and another 40 people have drowned in accidents while trying to find coolness in ponds. Spain: The National Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) reported at least 212 deaths linked to record-breaking hot weather in just a few days.

The National Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) reported linked to record-breaking hot weather in just a few days. Italy: Five deaths have been officially confirmed after people collapsed outdoors due to high temperatures.

Absolute temperature records

The heat wave literally erased the historical highs set during the legendary droughts of 1976 and 2003.

France reported its hottest day on record with a national heat index of 30.0°C, and in the town of Puylot the mercury hit absolute record of 43.8°C

reported its hottest day on record with a national heat index of 30.0°C, and in the town of Puylot the mercury hit Great Britain pick up three middle days of youth records, achievements never seen in a season 36.4°C to Smurset County, some predizvik unprecedented jump on povikvaniyata km Urgent assistance.

pick up three middle days of youth records, achievements never seen in a season to Smurset County, some predizvik unprecedented jump on povikvaniyata km Urgent assistance. Spain and Switzerland schupikha record si for yuni – The city of Bilbao measured 42.7°C, and Basel reached a historical 38.0°C.

Infrastructure collapse and external measures

Zhegata izvadi reality that the European infrastructure is not suitable for the new climate reality:

School closures: Above 13,500 schools in France and over 1000 in Great Britain the gates are closed or entered from the external schedule for linseed on the cooler.

Above 13,500 schools in France and over 1000 in Great Britain the gates are closed or entered from the external schedule for linseed on the cooler. Blocked transport and energy: In Belgium, ironstone will be abolished at 100 vlak per day for the risk of deformation on the railsite. France is not forced to partially spray or apply power to any of the vigorous reactors for the sake of preheating on the river, crawling behind the cooler, and desetki hilyadi domakinstva ostanakha without current.

In Belgium, ironstone will be abolished at 100 vlak per day for the risk of deformation on the railsite. France is not forced to partially spray or apply power to any of the vigorous reactors for the sake of preheating on the river, crawling behind the cooler, and desetki hilyadi domakinstva ostanakha without current. Tourism is limited:Svetovni zabelezhitelnosti Kato Ayfelova Kul and the Louvre in Paris skratiha rabotnoto si vremya, for yes predprevat visitors and serve si.

A curious example for the scale of the Krizata stana, the shooting down in the frame on the Weekend on the climate in London, is highlighted precisely on the global scale, the measures will be taken to the extreme, zhegi, some things have been canceled for the sake of... publications from the British Met Office (Met Office) red code for dangers grief.

Forecast: Zhegata se mesti na Iztok

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that „Omega block“ It’s also a good idea to keep the temperatures in the east and south for the weekend. Temperatures around and above 40°C last night in Germany, Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic, and in the next few days in the Balkans and Italy.