An emergency situation has paralyzed the Chinese capital after a small plane crashed into CITIC Tower (known as China Zun) – the tallest skyscraper in Beijing. The building rises 528 meters high in the heart of the central business district and is the headquarters of the influential state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.

As of this time, the area has been completely cordoned off by a massive police force, and dozens of fire engines and ambulances are operating on the scene.

Incident Details

According to eyewitness accounts collected by world agencies, the machine was a small plane about the size of a car. Eyewitnesses describe the collision as „noisier than fireworks“.

The car: Footage that briefly appeared on social media shows debris on the street with partial registration "B-12" (identified as a light aircraft Sunward SA60L Aurora data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="Dh8fRe_1h">B-12PP). The plane was supposed to return to Shafosi Airport, but it deviated from its course.

Footage that briefly appeared on social media shows debris on the street with partial registration (identified as a light aircraft Sunward SA60L Aurora data-copy-service-computed-style="font-family: "Google Sans", Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; margin: 0px; text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 0px rgb(10, 10, 10);" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="Dh8fRe_1h">B-12PP). The plane was supposed to return to Shafosi Airport, but it deviated from its course. Damage: Photos by The Associated Press show punched glass panels and a hole in the facade of one of the upper floors of the 108-story tower.

Photos by show of one of the upper floors of the 108-story tower. Evacuation: The fire alarm in the building immediately went off. Employees were evacuated in panic, with many of them leaving their workplaces without personal documents or bags.

The number of victims on board the plane and possible injuries in the building have not yet been officially confirmed.

Draconian censorship and information blackout

Chinese security services reacted swiftly to limit the spread of information about the incident, which is considered extremely sensitive:

Изтриване на кадри: Полицията на терен агресивно гони насъбралите се зяпачи и принуждава гражданите и куриерите на място да трият заснетите видеоматериали от телефоните си.

Полицията на терен агресивно гони насъбралите се зяпачи и заснетите видеоматериали от телефоните си. Онлайн прочистване: Цензорите в Пекин задействаха пълна блокада в интернет. Всички клипове и публикации в платформите Weibo, WeChat и Xiaohongshu биват заличавани секунди след появата им.

Цензорите в Пекин задействаха пълна блокада в интернет. Всички клипове и публикации в платформите Weibo, WeChat и Xiaohongshu биват заличавани секунди след появата им. Мълчание на властите: На въпроси на чуждестранни журналисти защо се налага блокада на района, полицейски служител е отговорил кратко пред Reuters: „Всички знаем защо!“

Контекст и версии

Центърът на Пекин е зона с изключително строго контролирано въздушно пространство, като само преди месец властите въведоха допълнителни тежки рестрикции дори за потребителските дронове. Поради тази причина инцидентът предизвика сериозна тревога.

Бившият ръководител на отдела за анализи за Китай в ЦРУ Денис Уайлдър коментира пред The Financial Times, че при подобни инциденти в близост до държавния лидерски комплекс Джуннанхай, президентът Си Дзинпин „незабавно би предположил най-лошото“ и ще се направи всичко възможно за пълно потулване на случая до изясняване на версиите – независимо дали става дума за техническа авария, или за умишлен акт.