Middle East Peace Breakthrough: Israel, Lebanon Sign Historic Agreement VIDEO

In a surprising diplomatic twist that fundamentally changes the security architecture in the Middle East, Israel and Lebanon have officially signed a historic framework agreement for peace.

The document ends months of devastating ground and air fighting between the Israeli army (IDF) and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group “Hezbollah“, Reuters, Al Jazeera and The Jerusalem Post reported.

The agreement was finalized at a key moment - just hours after the United States launched air strikes in southern Iran, further isolating Tehran from its regional allies.

Key clauses in the agreement

The agreement, reached with the active mediation of the UN and international diplomats, provides for radical changes along Israel's northern border:

Complete ceasefire and withdrawal of „Hezbollah“ forces north of the Litani River.

and withdrawal of „Hezbollah“ forces north of the Litani River. Disarmament of the Shiite group's forward positions in South Lebanon, with control of the buffer zone being taken over entirely by the regular Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL).

of the Shiite group's forward positions in South Lebanon, with control of the buffer zone being taken over entirely by the regular Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL). Refugee Return: Over 100,000 Israeli citizens from northern Israel and tens of thousands of Lebanese will be able to return to their homes after nearly two years of constant shelling.

Political response and reactions

The Israeli prime minister described the agreement as a “security triumph and a strategic defeat for Iran“, while in Beirut, Lebanon's interim government stressed that the treaty guarantees the country's sovereignty and will stop further economic and humanitarian destruction. The “Hezbollah“ leadership has maintained an unusual silence, which analysts say is due to the disruption of supply lines by a security-conscious Iran.