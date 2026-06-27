10 injured after strong tremor near Mount Fuji in Japan

The number of injured people from the strong earthquake west of Tokyo has risen to 10, Japanese authorities said.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Five Lakes region near Mount Fuji on Friday evening, causing walls to collapse, cracks in buildings and falling goods in the cities of Kofu and Fujiyoshida. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the epicenter recorded the strongest tremor in this region since 1924.

There is no danger of a tsunami or anomalies in nearby nuclear power plants. Seismologists reassured that there is no change in the volcanic activity of Mount Fuji. However, the government warned residents of an increased risk of dangerous landslides as the quake coincided with a period of heavy rainfall in the country.