Russia has supported Belarus' request for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following the attack on a civilian bus carrying Belarusian citizens in Russia's Bryansk region.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva confirmed Moscow's official position and called on the international community to immediately and fundamentally assess the incident.

The Reform.news media platform reported details of the diplomatic clash and the official statements of both sides.

According to official data, one woman died and eight people, including six children from a youth football team, were injured in the incident on June 17.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry insists on conducting an independent international investigation. For its part, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine categorically rejected the accusations of involvement in the attack. Kiev described the case as „information provocation of the Kremlin“. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published intercepted Russian internal reports, according to which no Ukrainian drones were detected at the time of the strike in the Bryansk region.

You can read details about the diplomatic clash and the official statements of both sides in the report of the media platform Reform.news.