Ten injured in drone attack in Volgograd

In the early hours of June 27, 2026, the Russian city of Volgograd was subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones.

Regional governor Andrey Bocharov officially confirmed in a statement released by the Russian news agency Interfax that at least 10 people were injured in the attack. All the injured were urgently transported to hospital for first aid, and according to the preliminary conclusions of the doctors, there is no immediate threat to their lives.

According to the governor, the strikes seriously damaged production facilities in the Krasnooktyabrsky district of the city. Independent media sources specify that the main target of the midnight operation was the strategic defense plant “Barricades“, which produces heavy artillery systems for the Russian armed forces. Local fires on the territory of the site have now been completely contained and no damage to surrounding residential buildings has been recorded.

The region has become a constant target of attacks after a similar drone strike on a synthetic fiber factory in late May 2026 killed one person and another later died in hospital from serious injuries. In recent weeks, the Volgograd region's air defenses have been activated repeatedly, but the current incident is one of the most serious in terms of the number of civilian casualties in the city.