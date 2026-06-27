The Russian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized the geopolitics pursued by the West, accusing the US and its European allies of bringing the Middle East to the brink of full-scale war.

According to Moscow, the actions of Washington and Brussels are not aimed at stabilization, but at deliberately igniting conflict hotspots in order to impose economic and political control. At the same time, Russian diplomacy expressed serious concern about attempts to finally “conquer“ the Balkans through their accelerated integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

The official accusations were detailed by the Ambassador-at-Large to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Trofimov. In an official statement released by TASS, the Russian diplomat noted that the EU and NATO are purposefully fueling ethnic and territorial disputes across the Eurasian continent to achieve their own selfish interests. According to him, the growing Western presence in the border regions and the Persian Gulf acts as a destabilizing catalyst that undermines the sovereignty of independent states.

Trofimov's statement is part of the Kremlin's broader strategy to build an alternative “Eurasian security architecture“. This concept envisages isolating Western influence and creating a new bloc of countries in Asia and Eastern Europe that would cooperate outside the framework of Western financial and political institutions. For their part, NATO and EU representatives regularly reject such accusations, defining them as classic propaganda aimed at covering up Russian attempts to sabotage peace in the Balkans and the Middle East.