Ukraine will need about €40 billion in the first years after the war to restore its road infrastructure and build a new logistics system, "Ukrinform" revealed.

Head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure Serhiy Sukhomlin announced the amount during his speech at the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine (URC) 2026.

"The war has already changed the logistics map of Ukraine, and after it we have a huge amount of work ahead of us to build a completely new logistics system.

In the first two years after the war, these projects are expected to require about €40 billion.

We are aware that without attracting private investments, without the construction of concession roads and without the application of public-private partnership models, it will be almost impossible to carry out this work," said Sukhomlin.

He informed the participants in the discussion that Ukraine has already prepared several such projects and announced that tenders for participation in them will be announced early next year.

According to Sukhomlin, the first projects will be relatively small and will focus on the restoration of road infrastructure as close as possible to the border with the European Union.

"These projects will allow us to test the model before expanding it throughout the country," added the head of the Reconstruction Agency.