Russian and Chinese warplanes flew through South Korea's air defense identification zone on Monday but did not violate the country's airspace, the South Korean military said, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

South Korea monitored ten warplanes that approached its airspace and scrambled fighter jets that carried out tactical maneuvers in case of an incident, the military added.

The military did not say in its brief statement whether there was an incident related to the entry into the area that many countries have declared as part of their air defense zones defense.