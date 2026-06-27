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Russian and Chinese warplanes entered South Korea's air defense zone

Russian and Chinese warplanes entered South Korea's air defense zone

The military did not say in its brief statement whether there was an incident related to the entry into the area that many countries have declared as part of their air defense zones

Jun 27, 2026 10:14 34

Russian and Chinese warplanes entered South Korea's air defense zone - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Russian and Chinese warplanes flew through South Korea's air defense identification zone on Monday but did not violate the country's airspace, the South Korean military said, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

South Korea monitored ten warplanes that approached its airspace and scrambled fighter jets that carried out tactical maneuvers in case of an incident, the military added.

The military did not say in its brief statement whether there was an incident related to the entry into the area that many countries have declared as part of their air defense zones defense.