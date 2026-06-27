JD Vance: Violence will be met with violence

US Vice President JD Vance defended Washington's latest strikes against Iran, saying that Tehran must respect the ceasefire agreement, and warned that "violence will be met with violence".

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We respected it. "If they have a disagreement about how the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being implemented, they can pick up the phone," Vance wrote in a post on X.

The United States is open to diplomatic contact with Iran if Tehran disagrees with the interpretation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries, the US vice president said.

His comments came after the US took military action in response to a drone attack on a ship in the Persian Gulf that officials blamed on Iran.