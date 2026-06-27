Crimea has long been the jewel in Vladimir Putin's crown and the most visible symbol of his ambition to restore Russian power after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the moment, however, the Russian president's position seems more vulnerable than at any time since the invasion began, and the signs of decline are becoming impossible to ignore. This is what British military expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former army officer, wrote in an analysis for The Telegraph, quoted by Focus.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Crimea today was a significant political and military blow for Putin. For the first time, the Russian authorities have publicly acknowledged the seriousness of the situation on the peninsula. Measures that amount to a form of martial law underscore the scale of the challenge the Kremlin faces there.

Reports of fuel shortages, power outages and growing concern among civilians paint a picture of a region under strain.

Crimea was once presented by the Kremlin as the great success story of Putin’s strategic vision. Today, it risks becoming the clearest indicator yet that his so-called Special Military Operation is failing, the expert notes.

From a military perspective, Crimea remains critically important. Russian forces rely heavily on the peninsula as a logistical hub for supplying troops operating in southern Ukraine and as a western foothold for the front line.

As Ukrainian strikes have cut off routes through the occupied territory, Crimea and the Kerch Bridge have become even more important as a way to supply Russian forces across the Dnieper. If Ukraine continues to undermine Russia’s ability to use the peninsula as a secure base, the consequences for Russian military operations could be profound, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon said.

The strategic picture for Putin is therefore deteriorating. He appears unable to fully defend either Moscow or Crimea, two places of enormous political and symbolic importance. Crimea was once a symbol of Putin’s rise. It could become a symbol of his decline, The Telegraph concluded.