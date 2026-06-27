Heatwave begins to move east! Temperatures in Western Europe hit record highs

Germans are bracing for the heatwave ahead today as the heatwave linked to dozens of deaths in Western Europe is expected to move east. Temperatures in places have surpassed previous records, reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In June, Britain, France, Switzerland and Germany experienced record heat, and weather conditions could test more records against the backdrop of a heat wave passing through Germany and Poland.

Yesterday, a new all-time record of 41.3 degrees Celsius was recorded near the city of Saarbrucken, Saarland, not far from the French border, a spokesman for the German Meteorological Service said yesterday, noting that the data was not yet final.

In France, dozens of people, both young and old, have died as a result of the heat. Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius have disrupted rail transport and power generation, led to a ban on alcohol consumption in public places, the suspension of schooling and the postponement of outdoor events.

"The heat wave will peak over the weekend, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in some parts of Germany," said Carsten Brandt, a meteorologist at the forecast website "Donnerwetter.de".

Organizers said the long-distance triathlon "Ironman European Championship", due to take place in Frankfurt on Sunday, will have a shortened bike route and a reduced distance for competitors to run.

Faced with the threat of infrastructure damage such as warping of road surfaces and railway tracks, some major utility providers have tried to reduce traffic.

Germany's national railway operator "Deutsche Bahn" has offered customers the option to cancel long-distance tickets booked until the beginning of next week free of charge due to the heatwave.

The company said its infrastructure was under particular strain due to exposure to strong sunlight, as well as the additional risk to signalling systems, tracks and overhead lines from thunderstorms and forest fires.

In some parts of the country, mainly in southwestern Germany, June has already been significantly hotter than usual.

The most extreme heat is expected to begin to subside over the weekend, with severe thunderstorms expected on Sunday.

Cultural landmarks across Europe have been forced to close their doors to visitors, the agricultural sector has been hit hard and some hospitals have struggled to cope.

According to Reuters' monitoring and Climate data shows the heatwave has pushed temperatures up to 18 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, driven by a phenomenon known as an "Omega Blocking", which takes its name from the shape of the Greek letter omega and is a protruding area of warmer, stable anticyclone trapped between two cooler cyclonic systems. The term "blocking" refers to the way in which the high-pressure area of warm air remains trapped. This weather phenomenon traps a huge mass of hot air over certain regions for extended periods, with cooler air at its edges.

Demand for electric fans has surged, and Asian air conditioner manufacturers are reporting a surge in sales in Europe.

Most homes in northern Europe are not designed to mitigate heat, but rather to keep it inside.

The current heat wave will begin to shift towards the end of the month, affecting Central Europe and the Balkans, the World Meteorological Organization said.