Another London rout! Andy Burnham could become UK Prime Minister as early as July 20

Andy Burnham could become UK Prime Minister as early as July 20 if there are no other candidates willing to succeed Keir Starmer, writes "The Independent".

In the absence of other candidates, the former Manchester mayor is expected to be officially announced as Labour leader at a special conference on July 17, the day after nominations for the post close. He will not become prime minister immediately. The formal handover of power will take place on 20 July.

The candidates for party leadership must secure the support of 81 Labour MPs and three of its affiliates by 16 July to be included on the ballot.

So far, Andy Burnham is the only party leadership candidate to be supported by several cabinet ministers as well as backbench MPs.

Wes Streeting, seen as his main potential rival, withdrew from the race shortly after Keir Starmer announced his resignation.