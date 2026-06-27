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Pentagon: Strait of Hormuz route widens off Oman coast

Pentagon: Strait of Hormuz route widens off Oman coast

Tehran insists ships must obey its orders, warns it will start collecting transit fees

Jun 27, 2026 15:44 58

Pentagon: Strait of Hormuz route widens off Oman coast - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

A maritime organization led by the U.S. Navy said today that the route through the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, is being widened to allow for both inbound and outbound shipping, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

The Joint Maritime Information Center's announcement is yet another warning to Iran that Washington is pushing for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened.

Tehran insists ships must obey its orders, warns it will start collecting transit fees.

The United States and the Gulf Arab States rejected Iran's demands. The Strait of Hormuz is considered an international waterway worldwide, even though it lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, the AP notes.