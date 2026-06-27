The Voice of the People! 75% of Israelis Fear Hamas Attack of October 2023 Could Be Repeated

Three out of four Israelis fear a potential future attack similar in scale to the one by "Hamas" on October 7, 2023, according to a Channel 12 poll, cited by "The Times of Israel".

During the attack, Palestinian militants stormed southern Israel. They killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages. Israel responded with a devastating offensive in the Gaza Strip.

When asked if they feared another attack like the one on 07.10.2023 could happen in the future, 74% of those surveyed answered "yes". 20% of respondents held the opposite opinion, and the remaining 6 percent could not judge.

33% believe that the security situation in Israel has changed for the worse since the "Hamas" attack. The same number of respondents shared the opposite opinion. 27% believe that the situation has not changed at all, and the rest could not judge.

66% want a state commission to investigate why the deadly attack occurred.

Such commissions of inquiry are the highest investigative body in Israel, with the power to summon witnesses and recommend systemic changes. Under Israel's 1968 Commissions of Inquiry Law, the government decides whether to form a commission, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court selects the commission's members.