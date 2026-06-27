Karachi attack: Five terrorists killed VIDEO

An explosion and fierce gunbattle rocked the Pakistani city of Karachi after a group of armed attackers attempted to storm a paramilitary base in the eastern residential area Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The attackers initially detonated a car packed with explosives in front of the checkpoint of the site, which was followed by two smaller secondary explosions and intense gunfire that lasted for nearly half an hour.

The quick and decisive intervention of the patrols at the entrance prevented the terrorists from entering the complex itself. According to official information released by the international agency Xinhua, security forces responded immediately and managed to eliminate five of the attackers on the spot.

Currently, the entire area around the Meteorological Service and nearby universities is completely blocked. Authorities are conducting a specialized operation to clear the perimeter, checking for possible accomplices or hidden explosive devices. The Chief Minister of Sindh province has ordered an urgent investigation, and there is currently no official data on the exact number of injured civilians and law enforcement officers.