Air alert in Romania due to strikes near Odessa

The situation on the border between Romania and Ukraine remains highly tense, the MoD of Romania reported.

The Ro-Alert emergency messaging system was activated for the population in the northern part of Tulcea County after Russia launched a new massive attack with kamikaze drones against port and civilian infrastructure in the southern part of Odessa region.

Timeline of events over night

01:40 — An air alert has been declared in Odesa region. Oleg Kiper urges citizens to stay in shelters due to waves of Russian drones from the Black Sea.

— An air alert has been declared in Odesa region. Oleg Kiper urges citizens to stay in shelters due to waves of Russian drones from the Black Sea. 02:15 — Residents of the Romanian county of Tulcea receive the first Ro-Alert messages about the danger of falling objects near the border.

— Residents of the Romanian county of Tulcea receive the first Ro-Alert messages about the danger of falling objects near the border. 03:00 — Powerful explosions echo near the Ukrainian Danube ports of Reni and Izmail.

— Powerful explosions echo near the Ukrainian Danube ports of Reni and Izmail. 03:30 — The Romanian Ministry of Defense has activated enhanced surveillance of the airspace along the Danube.

Current Situation

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense reports that radar systems are closely monitoring the trajectory of Russian drones attacking targets along the Danube River. At this time no violations of Romanian airspace or debris falling on Romanian territory have been recorded. The authorities in Bucharest remain in constant contact with NATO allied structures and exchange information in real time.

In the Odessa region, air defense continues to work to intercept air targets, with loud explosions reported near Ukrainian Danube ports.