Drones hit Krasnodar region, one dead and airports closed

In the early hours of June 28, a massive wave of drones dealt a serious blow to critical, transport and residential infrastructure in southern and central Russia.

The emergency situation in Krasnodar region has resulted in a human casualty, major fires and air traffic disruption.

Official: One casualty in Slavyansk-on-Kubani

According to an official statement by Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratiev on the social network X, the region has suffered a massive blow.

„This night, Krasnodar region was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones. Several houses in Slavyansk-on-Kuban were damaged by falling debris from drones. Unfortunately, one person died,“ Kondratyev reported.

The head of the region expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and instructed the regional governor Roman Sinyagovsky to provide them with all necessary assistance.

Refinery on fire, airspace blocked

In parallel with the damage to residential buildings, the local oil refinery (NPZ) was also attacked in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban. According to emergency services, as a result of the direct hits, a large-scale fire broke out in the fuel tanks and a high-voltage line was damaged. In the nearby Trudobelikovsky village, debris damaged four more private houses.

Due to the immediate threat to the security of civil aviation, the federal agency “Rosaviatsia“ imposed emergency temporary restrictions. The international airports in Sochi and Krasnodar have completely suspended takeoffs and landings.

Attacks across the country

Local sources describe the night attack as extremely large-scale, with air defense systems activated in a number of Russian regions:

Moscow: At least 25 drones have been shot down on the approaches to the capital.

At least 25 drones have been shot down on the approaches to the capital. Tula Region: The destruction of three drones has been confirmed.

The destruction of three drones has been confirmed. Regions on alert: An air emergency has been declared in Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Smolensk and Tver regions, as well as in the Republic of Adygea.

The situation in the affected areas remains highly dynamic, and rescue teams and firefighters continue to work on the ground.