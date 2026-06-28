Lebanon expects US to pressure Israel to withdraw militarily

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday that the Lebanese state will assume responsibility for implementing a recent agreement reached with Israel, AFP reported.

Aoun "said the Lebanese state will assume responsibility for implementing the framework agreement and hopes the United States will help prevent any violations of the deal and ensure the implementation of all commitments, in particular by pressuring Israel to withdraw from the areas it occupies in southern Lebanon to facilitate the deployment of the Lebanese army to the international border," Aoun's office said in a statement.

At the end of the call, Trump said he looked forward to meeting Aoun soon in Washington, the statement said.