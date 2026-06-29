Colonel Volodymyr Aleksandrovich Kononnikov, commander of the 154th separate mechanized brigade of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, was found dead.

The body of the senior officer was found on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Operational Command “South“ of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) officially announced, quoted by RBC Ukraine.

According to the police in the Zaporizhzhia region, the commander was found with a gunshot wound. According to the initial examination of the military leadership, no traces of external physical violence or struggle were found on the colonel's body.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated criminal proceedings under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the qualification “Intentional murder“. This is standard procedural practice in the country when bodies with gunshot wounds are discovered, while all possible versions are being clarified, including suicide or an accident.

In parallel with the investigation, an internal official investigation has been appointed within the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR. The process is being directly monitored by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region. The Operational Command "South" called on the media to refrain from speculation out of respect for the officer's memory and family.

The army leadership describes Colonel Kononnikov as an exceptional professional and responsible commander, fully dedicated to the defense of his country. His 154th Motorized Rifle Brigade is one of the newer mechanized formations in the Ukrainian army.