Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech at the congress of his party "United Russia" on June 28, confirmed his intention to achieve his goals in the war against Ukraine by military means and rejected diplomatic paths to end the war. This is stated in the report of analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated June 28, Focus writes.

In his speech, Putin stated that Russia has sufficient strength, resources and political will to resist "attempts by external forces" to hinder its development. The president also claims that the West cannot strategically defeat Russia.

According to Putin, the Ukrainian defense forces are "retreating along the entire front line", while Moscow is "ready to fight for its key interests", and the duty of the "United Russia" party is to do everything possible for the victory of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Russian president stated that Russia "has always been strong and has won thanks to its national unity", and that all Russians support the army.

As ISW analysts note, Putin's statement of June 28 became another attempt by the Kremlin to present Russia's military victory in Ukraine as inevitable, and the Ukrainian front — as one that is on the verge of collapse. The Kremlin continues to use such rhetoric, trying to influence Ukraine and Western countries to agree to Russian demands, analysts note. This is especially relevant against the background of the fact that the effectiveness of Russian troops on the battlefield continues to deteriorate in 2026, and Russia's ability to achieve its goals militarily is increasingly in doubt.

Analysts note that Putin acknowledged the consequences of the strikes on Ukraine with long-range weapons, but tried to dispel the alarm and create a semblance of stability. The president said that Russia is experiencing a “complex“ and “ decisive“ period, but the Kremlin is aware of all the problems and is responding to them. Putin described the strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory as “terrorist attacks“ against Russian infrastructure. He tried to assure Russians that the Kremlin is taking appropriate measures to overcome the “economic challenges” and to ensure the security of the country and its citizens. Putin claims that Russia is fully implementing its strategically important development programs, although the Kremlin is forced to adjust some plans in light of the "current situation".

Putin said that the Kremlin will fulfill all its social obligations, perhaps in an attempt to calm concerns that the consequences of the war could affect the financing of the social sphere. Although the Russian leader did not directly mention the Ukrainian campaign of strikes on Russian territory or the massive gasoline shortage that has gripped the country, it seems that he was trying to unobtrusively show that he is aware of the economic and social difficulties that Russia is currently facing, analysts write.

On June 26, The New York Times, citing data from a sociological survey by the pro-government Russian "Public Opinion" Fund (FOM) for the period June 19-21, reported that the level of support for Putin has fallen to its lowest point since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, NV recalls.

The decline in the rating accelerated after the prolonged and intensive strikes by the Ukrainian defense forces on military infrastructure in Crimea finally destroyed the usual way of life on the peninsula, forcing local authorities to introduce a state of emergency.