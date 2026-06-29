Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced today before the country's parliament that during the first 50 days of the rule of the ''Tisza'' party, Hungary has successfully returned to Europe, reports Tanjung.

According to him, during the short reign of ''Tisza'' inflation has fallen to record lows, and financing the state debt has become significantly cheaper thanks to the return to predictable economic policy.

According to him, during this time the largest anti-corruption campaign in Hungary's history, called ''Operation Payback', has been launched, and the necessary laws will soon be introduced to establish the National Office for Restitution and Protection of Assets.

A new president will appear in Hungary in about two months, and a new Constitution - in about a year. This was announced earlier by the country's Prime Minister Peter Magyar, confirming his government's readiness to change the foundations of the political and social structure of the state, TASS reports.

"Tamas Sujok will definitely cease to be the president of Hungary around July 20", Magyar said at a press conference held after his speech in parliament. There, he told MPs that his government would begin drafting a new constitution in September, but that the 17th amendment to the current constitution must first be passed.

One of the provisions of this document would provide for the possibility of MPs removing the powers of the president of Hungary, who is elected by parliament on the proposal of the prime minister. Magyar is seeking Sujok's resignation, claiming that he is responsible for the abuses of Viktor Orban's previous government.