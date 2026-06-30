Night drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine

Intensive mutual attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles brought the air defenses of Russia and Ukraine to their feet in the early hours of June 30, CityTraffic reported.

The military actions at night were marked by massive attacks by kamikaze drones and the introduction of emergency security measures.

Alert in Central and Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense was activated as a matter of urgency after the entry of several groups of Russian attack UAVs of the “Shahed“ type. Monitoring channels recorded the movement of ammunition over Dnepropetrovsk and Eastern Kharkiv regions. The situation was most critical in Poltava Oblast, where drones headed directly for the strategic industrial center of Kremenchug, forcing local authorities to call on citizens to stay in shelters.

Russia under siege: “Беспилотная опасна“ regime in Samara

Air threat protocols were also activated on the territory of the Russian Federation. At exactly 3:40 a.m., local authorities in the Samara Oblast officially declared the “Unmanned Danger“ regime. Regional security services were put on full alert, and the population was ordered to immediately take safe places in buildings, away from windows. The night raid follows a series of six consecutive days of Ukrainian air strikes on the perimeter of the capital, Moscow.