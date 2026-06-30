The situation along the 1,250-kilometer front line in Ukraine remains extremely tense and dynamic.

After more than four years of full-scale conflict, the summer campaign has demonstrated a shift to a highly technological war of attrition, in which the massive use of drones is rewriting the rules of the battlefield.

Russian push in the East and complicated logistics

Russian forces continue to maintain a high intensity of their offensive operations in Donbas. The main clashes are concentrated in the Kupyanskoye direction, where the Russian army is trying to reach the Oskol River.

However, heavy defensive fire has forced the Russian command to change its tactics. Due to the massive coverage of Ukrainian FPV drones, the movement of heavy equipment is severely limited, forcing Russian units to use small unmanned aircraft even to deliver supplies and ammunition to the front lines.

Ukraine's strategic strikes in the rear

Against the backdrop of the difficult situation on the front line, Ukraine has launched a large-scale campaign to disrupt Russian supply chains. In recent hours, Ukrainian forces have successfully struck three key transport bridges – one road near Novoazovsk (Donetsk region) and two railways in Luhansk region.

In parallel, deep drone strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and ammunition depots are starting to have a serious impact. In an official statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the country is experiencing logistical problems and local fuel shortages as a result of constant raids on refineries.

The road to negotiations remains blocked

Despite economic pressure and heavy monthly losses on the battlefield, Moscow has categorically rejected proposals for a bilateral limitation of long-range strikes. The Russian leadership has announced that it will continue its operations until its military objectives are fully achieved, while Kiev is increasing its pressure on logistics lines in the occupied Crimean peninsula in an attempt to force the Kremlin to negotiate on its own terms.