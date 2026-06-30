Air defense shoots down 46 drones over Moscow, closes airports

In the early hours of today, the Russian capital was subjected to a new large-scale wave of drone attacks.

The Defense Ministry's air defense systems shot down a total of 46 drones flying in the direction of Moscow, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on his official profile on the social network “Max“.

The attack began around midnight and took place in several waves. Initially, the city authorities reported 16 destroyed aircraft, which later increased to 40, and at around 5:00 a.m., 6 more downed drones were confirmed on the outskirts of the metropolis.

Due to the imminent threat and the activation of air defense, the airspace over part of the region was closed. Moscow's "Domodedovo" and "Zhukovsky" airports temporarily suspended operations, with dozens of flights being diverted or postponed.

“According to preliminary data, no serious material damage or injured citizens have been recorded in the places where the debris fell. Emergency and operational service teams are already working on the ground,“ Sobyanin assured.

Today's strike marks the sixth consecutive day of continuous air pressure on Moscow. Just a day earlier, on June 29, air defenses neutralized another 11 drones in the Moscow region. The series of attacks comes against the backdrop of Ukraine's escalating campaign of strikes against Russian logistics and energy infrastructure, which in recent days has caused serious problems with fuel supplies in over 50 regions of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Defense Ministry is still conducting an operational analysis and is expected to issue a detailed official report later today on the total number of targets detected and neutralized during the night operation.