Ukraine has officially begun negotiations with France to obtain a license for local production of SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles, RBC-Ukraine reported.

The news was confirmed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

The process is currently in the initial phase of detailed technical and legal discussions. According to Fedorov, the fact that these conversations are now being made public is an unprecedented signal of trust.

Why does Kiev insist on local production?

Independence from foreign warehouses: Until now, Paris has supplied missiles through complex schemes, including through the „Kakavida“ program for the modernization of old components. Local production will ensure a more stable rhythm of deliveries to the front.

Until now, Paris has supplied missiles through complex schemes, including through the „Kakavida“ program for the modernization of old components. Local production will ensure a more stable rhythm of deliveries to the front. Development of the Ukrainian defense industry: The project is part of a broader strategy of Ukraine to attract Western arms giants to its territory. Kiev has already concluded strategic agreements with the German concern MBDA.

The capabilities of the weapon

The SCALP-EG missiles are the French analogue of the British Storm Shadow. They have a range of between 250 and 500 kilometers, depending on the modification. The Ukrainian army has successfully used them for precision strikes deep into the rear against Russian command posts and logistics centers.