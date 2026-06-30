Baby dies after drone hits house in Moscow region

A six-month-old baby has died after a drone crashed into a private house in the city of Yegorievsk in the Moscow region, TASS reported, citing the governor of the region, Andrei Vorobyov, BTA reports.

According to him, the house caught fire at night after the impact, and the people inside were buried under the rubble.

Rescue teams have pulled out two adults and two children. The six-month-old baby died on the way to the hospital, and the other three victims have been hospitalized. According to Vorobyov, doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care.

The information was released by the Russian authorities, and there is currently no independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the incident.