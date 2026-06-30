Germany arrests young Romanian who wanted to impose a Nazi regime in his country

Germany has arrested a Romanian citizen today, accused of trying to create a far-right terrorist organization with the aim of provoking a “terrorist war“ in Romania, the collapse of the state and the installation of a regime inspired by National Socialism (Nazism - ed.), the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced, quoted by DPA, Agerpres and Agence France-Presse, BTA writes.

The Romanian news site Hotnews has sought comment from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but has not yet received a response.

According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office's announcement, Nikita P. was arrested in the Enz district, Baden-Württemberg province in the southwestern part of the country, by police officers from that province and the Rhineland-Palatinate province.

The young man is suspected of having tried to create a foreign terrorist organization, which he would head as a leader, and of having planned violent acts against the security of the state.

The prosecutor's office accuses Nikita P. of having tried to create a far-right organization between the ages of 18 and 20, which was intended to aimed at destroying the Romanian state and imposing a regime inspired by National Socialism. These actions, according to the prosecution, began in early 2023.

To recruit members for the organization, the suspect operated two messaging channels in Germany, which were primarily aimed at young Romanians, the prosecution said.

Through these channels, he incited subscribers and members to commit various criminal offenses – from painting far-right graffiti and self-harm to setting fire to buildings where migrants or members of the LGBTQ+ community live, and even killing people they described as “subhuman”, the indictment states.

Nikita P. also posted instructions on these channels for making poisons and explosives, as well as Molotov cocktails and car bombs.

DPA reported that the Romanian will be brought before a judge at the federal court in Karlsruhe later today, who will decide whether to place him in pre-trial detention.