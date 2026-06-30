Hungary records new temperature record of 42 degrees

Hungary recorded a new temperature record of 42 degrees today, the meteorological services reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The agency notes that this way the previous record of 41.9 degrees, set in 2007, was broken.

The temperature reached 42 degrees in Széchenyi, northern Hungary, near the border with Slovakia, the meteorological service "HungaroMet" reported (HungaroMet) in a video posted on Facebook.

"Preliminary data indicate that both the national and the capital's temperature records have been broken," meteorologist Anna Kuntar-Molnar said in the video, stressing that temperatures could rise even higher.

The temperature in Budapest reached 41 degrees Celsius, breaking the capital's record of 40.7 degrees Celsius set in 2007, she added.

Like most of Europe, Hungary has been gripped by an unprecedented heatwave and has been under the highest red code for dangerously hot weather since late last week.

Prime Minister Péter Magyar has urged his compatriots to work mostly from home and to limit water consumption for non-essential purposes. More than 120 towns in Hungary have imposed water restrictions amid the heatwave, AFP notes.