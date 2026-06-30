Record number of new millionaires in the world

The world's household wealth has grown significantly in 2025, and the number of new millionaires has reached a record level, according to a report by the Swiss bank UBS, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

According to the bank's estimates, last year nearly one million people around the world, or an average of about 2,600 people a day, reached a net worth of at least $1 million. This value includes both financial assets and real estate after deducting liabilities.

The US accounts for almost half of all new millionaires, with over 440,000 people with net worth over $1 million appearing in the country. Mainland China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and France follow.

The annual UBS Global Wealth Report tracks the development of household wealth in 56 countries. For the purposes of international comparison, all values are calculated in US dollars.

The bank specifies that being a dollar millionaire does not necessarily mean having $1 million in the bank or investment portfolio, as the primary residence is often the largest household asset.

According to the report, personal wealth across all segments grew by 10.8 percent in 2025, which is the fastest rate since 2017. The growth was driven by strong financial markets and appreciation in non-financial assets, including real estate.

However, UBS notes that the increase in wealth is unevenly distributed across regions and asset groups.

The fastest growth was seen among those with assets of over $5 million.

Switzerland ranks first in terms of average wealth per adult with $910,382, followed by the United States with $696,277 and Luxembourg with $654,732. France is in 15th place with $341,359, behind Germany with $346,613 and ahead of Taiwan with $332,533.