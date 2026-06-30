The Israeli Air Force scrambled two fighter jets after a signal of loss of contact with the passenger plane, which made

The Israeli Air Force announced that it had sent two fighter jets to a civilian plane over the Mediterranean Sea after a signal of loss of contact with the machine was received, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

In an official statement, the military specified that this was a standard procedure after receiving such a signal and emphasized that "there are no grounds for security concerns".

A spokesman for the "Frederic Chopin" airport in Warsaw told AFP that according to information from the Bulgarian airline, the cause of the incident was "pilot error".

"We are monitoring the situation, but there are no indications of external interference", the spokesman added.

Earlier, the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport and Communications reported that a plane of the Polish airline LOT, operating a flight on the Warsaw - Tel Aviv route with an "Airbus 320" of the Bulgarian airline "Electra Airways", made an emergency landing at Burgas airport due to a technical malfunction.

According to the Ministry, the cause was a malfunction in the plane's transponder, which emitted a false signal of illegal interference or hijacking. This led to the activation of air policing procedures. The plane landed successfully at Burgas Airport at 5:15 p.m.